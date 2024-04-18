Working Visit by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, to Henan Province, People's Republic of China, 16 to 18 April 2024
Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, visited Zhengzhou, Henan, from 16 to 18 April 2024. SMS was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Economic Development Board, and Enterprise Singapore.
SMS called on Henan Governor Wang Kai and met Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Zhengzhou Municipal Committee An Wei. They reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Henan and welcomed the presence of various Singapore companies in Henan in areas such as food processing and logistics. They discussed potential cooperation in areas including talent development, food security and connectivity, as well as ways to enhance cultural exchanges.
SMS visited companies in the transportation and logistics sectors and the Central Plains Science and Technology City to learn more about Henan’s economic priorities and developments. SMS also visited Zhengzhou University to learn more about its priorities in research and higher education.
SMS will return to Singapore today.
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
18 APRIL 2024
Call by SMS on Henan Governor Wang Kai
Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore
Meeting between SMS and Secretary of the CPC Zhengzhou Municipal Committee An Wei
Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore
Visit by SMS to Zhengzhou University
Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore
Visit by SMS to Yutong Bus
Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore