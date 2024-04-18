Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,661 in the last 365 days.

Working Visit by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, to Henan Province, People's Republic of China, 16 to 18 April 2024

Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, visited Zhengzhou, Henan, from 16 to 18 April 2024. SMS was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Economic Development Board, and Enterprise Singapore.

SMS called on Henan Governor Wang Kai and met Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Zhengzhou Municipal Committee An Wei. They reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Henan and welcomed the presence of various Singapore companies in Henan in areas such as food processing and logistics. They discussed potential cooperation in areas including talent development, food security and connectivity, as well as ways to enhance cultural exchanges.

SMS visited companies in the transportation and logistics sectors and the Central Plains Science and Technology City to learn more about Henan’s economic priorities and developments. SMS also visited Zhengzhou University to learn more about its priorities in research and higher education.

SMS will return to Singapore today.

.     .     .     .     .

 


MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
18 APRIL 2024

 

Call by SMS on Henan Governor Wang Kai

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Meeting between SMS and Secretary of the CPC Zhengzhou Municipal Committee An Wei 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Visit by SMS to Zhengzhou University 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

Visit by SMS to Yutong Bus 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore

You just read:

Working Visit by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann, to Henan Province, People's Republic of China, 16 to 18 April 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more