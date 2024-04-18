McConalogue confirms approval of all eligible applications in Tranche 3 of TAMS 3

“Work is continuing at pace on the approval of Tranche 1 and 2 applications, and this will be followed by the processing of this latest significant batch of applications received under Tranche 3. I am therefore announcing today that Tranche 4, which is effectively now open, will close for applications on Friday 6 September, and Tranche 5 will close on Friday 6 December 2024. This provides clarity for farmers on the plans for the remainder of this year, and will ensure that they and their advisors have the required time to complete applications.”