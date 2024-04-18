Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,660 in the last 365 days.

McConalogue confirms approval of all eligible applications in Tranche 3 of TAMS 3

“Work is continuing at pace on the approval of Tranche 1 and 2 applications, and this will be followed by the processing of this latest significant batch of applications received under Tranche 3. I am therefore announcing today that Tranche 4, which is effectively now open, will close for applications on Friday 6 September, and Tranche 5 will close on Friday 6 December 2024. This provides clarity for farmers on the plans for the remainder of this year, and will ensure that they and their advisors have the required time to complete applications.”

You just read:

McConalogue confirms approval of all eligible applications in Tranche 3 of TAMS 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more