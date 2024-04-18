Ireland at Venice: ROMANTIC IRELAND Ireland’s Representation at the 2024 Venice Biennale

Eimear Walshe (b. Longford, 1992, they/them) is an artist from Longford, Ireland. Their work traces the legacy of late 19th-century land contestation in Ireland through private property, sexual conservatism, and the built environment. They travel across the island of Ireland, screening, reading, and performing their work. They have recently exhibited with Van Abbemuseum, EVA International, the National Sculpture Factory, Temple Bar Gallery + Studios, with work held in the collections of the Arts Council and the Irish Museum of Modern Art. Speaking about their work in general, Walshe explains: “I'm very interested in what's called local history, or even family history, or queer history. But the more you look at it you realise that all history is local history. All history is family history.... The other thing with history, coming from a queer perspective, is there's always the notion in the back of your mind about erasure — like what gets left behind in the moment, and what gets abandoned in the future; what stories get let go of and can never be told."