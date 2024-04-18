Castellum, Inc. Announces New Strategic Alliance

VIENNA, Va,, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government, announces a new strategic alliance between its subsidiary Specialty Systems, Inc. (“SSI”) ( www.specialtysystems.com ) and Epic Systems, Inc. (“Epic”) (www.epicinfotech.com).



The strategic alliance is in the form of a “Mentor-Protégé” arrangement pursuant to applicable rules of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (the “Alliance”). The Alliance allows for the bidding on government contracts utilizing Epic’s small business status while leveraging SSI’s 40+ years of past performance.

“We are pleased to announce this important Alliance with Epic,” said Mark Fuller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castellum, Inc . (“Castellum” or the “Company”). “Our combined capabilities will enable us to jointly go after a broader array of government contracts both in Epic’s core information technology (“IT”) services area as well as in our cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and model-based systems engineering competencies. We are thrilled to be working with Epic.”

“We are delighted to embark on this new strategic journey with Castellum. With confidence in the synergies between our entities, we look forward to utilizing Castellum’s vast experience and our focused IT expertise in data analytics, cloud services, and in development, security, and operations (“DevSecOps”). We are confident that this Alliance will be a great win-win for our companies,” said Nirmala Nallamala, President of Epic Systems.

About Epic Systems, Inc.

Epic Systems, Inc. supports the development of IT infrastructure projects and modernizes mission-critical applications for federal agencies. Epic provides O&M, data analytics, cloud transformation, DevSecOps, and RPA services to clients, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Office of Biometric Identity Management, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the National Science Foundation - https://epicinfotech.com/ .

About Castellum, Inc.

Castell u m , Inc. is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government - http://castellumus.com .

