Departures of MPs and ministers add to the sense of drift in Sunak’s government

On top of the 100 MPs who are standing down, a further 23 have already departed during the parliament, some for other jobs and some in disgrace. This means around a fifth of the 650 MPs elected in 2019 will have left parliament before a single vote is cast at the next election.

This level of turnover may well reflect the polls pointing towards a change of government and Conservative MPs, three-quarters of whom have never been in opposition, choosing now to make their exit. This is far from unprecedented, and indeed both 1997 and 2010 saw even greater levels of departures: ahead of the 2010 election a record 149 MPs stood down, mainly from Labour (though more announcements are expected this year, as polling day nears).

But it also reflects wider changes to parliamentary life. Careers in Westminster have become shorter, and the nature of the job has changed too, most recently as MPs report having to deal with more constituency casework since the pandemic. 7 www.politicshome.com/thehouse/article/scrutiny-scarcity-parliament-commons-lords The level of vitriol directed at those in public life has also worsened. Many MPs cite the difficult working environment in Westminster, 8 www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jul/04/mhairi-black-snp-mp-to-step-down-next-general-election threats to their safety, or that of their families, as reasons for walking away from the job.

Those leaving office take lots of experience with them. Among those departing of their own volition are more than 50 former ministers, nine select committee chairs, a deputy speaker and several former party leaders; others will lose their seats when the election finally comes. This means the next parliament will include a significant number of first-time MPs, all of whom will take time to get to grips with their roles.