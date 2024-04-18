Cerevel Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results for Tavapadon in Phase 3 Adjunctive Trial for People Living with Parkinson’s Disease

Tavapadon met the primary endpoint in the pivotal Phase 3 TEMPO-3 adjunctive trial, demonstrating a statistically significant increase in total “on” time without troublesome dyskinesia compared with placebo over 27 weeks



Results demonstrate tavapadon’s potential to provide the right balance of motor control, safety and tolerability for people living with Parkinson’s disease

Additional data from the trial will be presented at a future medical meeting; results from the tavapadon Phase 3 monotherapy trials (TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2) are expected in the second half of 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, today announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 TEMPO-3 trial for tavapadon, the first and only D1/D5 receptor partial agonist being studied as a once-daily treatment for Parkinson’s disease. The TEMPO-3 trial evaluated the efficacy, safety and tolerability of tavapadon as an adjunctive therapy to levodopa (LD) in adults. The trial met its primary endpoint – patients treated with tavapadon adjunctive to LD experienced a clinically meaningful and statistically significant increase of 1.1 hours in total “on” time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to those treated with LD and placebo (1.7 hours vs. 0.6 hours, p <0.0001). A statistically significant reduction in “off” time, the key secondary endpoint, was also observed for the tavapadon treatment arm.

“Tavapadon’s novel mechanism of action, which selectively activates the D1/D5 dopamine receptors, has demonstrated the potential to provide people living with Parkinson’s disease the right balance of motor control, safety and tolerability,” said Raymond Sanchez, M.D., chief medical officer, Cerevel Therapeutics. “We are highly encouraged with the results announced today, and look forward to sharing additional data later this year from the monotherapy trials, TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2, as we seek to evaluate tavapadon’s potential benefit to people living with Parkinson’s disease.”

Tavapadon was generally well tolerated. The safety profile observed in the TEMPO-3 trial was consistent with prior clinical trials of tavapadon. The majority of adverse events reported were mild to moderate in severity.

“Parkinson’s disease is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disorder in the world, and a significant need exists for a new treatment option that provides the right balance of dopamine signaling and delivers sustained motor control without the burdensome side effects associated with current treatments," said Hubert H. Fernandez, M.D., global principal investigator and the James and Constance Brown endowed chair in movement disorders, professor of neurology and director at the Center for Neurological Restoration at Cleveland Clinic. “The results from the TEMPO-3 trial are particularly exciting as they demonstrate that tavapadon has the potential to offer an important new option for individuals living with this chronic, debilitating disease.”

Full results from the TEMPO-3 study will be submitted for presentation at future medical meetings and used to support regulatory submissions of tavapadon as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease. Topline results from the Phase 3 monotherapy trials for tavapadon, TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2, are expected in the second half of 2024.

About TEMPO Clinical Development Program

The TEMPO clinical development program is evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of tavapadon across a broad Parkinson’s population, including two monotherapy Phase 3 trials (TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2) and one adjunctive Phase 3 trial (TEMPO-3). Cerevel is also conducting a fourth, open-label extension (OLE) trial (TEMPO-4) to assess the long-term safety and tolerability of tavapadon.

TEMPO-3 was a Phase 3 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, flexible-dose, 27-week trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of tavapadon as an adjunctive therapy to LD for advanced Parkinson's disease. Patients were provided with a home diary to assess their motor function status (Hauser diary). The primary endpoint was change from baseline in the total “on” time without troublesome dyskinesia based on the two-day average of the self-completed Hauser diary. Key secondary endpoints included change from baseline in total daily “off” time, change from baseline in total “on” and “off” time at earlier timepoints in the trial, and change from baseline in the Movement Disorder Society - Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part I, II and III Scores.

A total of 507 adults between the ages of 40-80 were enrolled in the trial. All had a confirmed diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, were experiencing motor fluctuations and were on a stable dose of LD for at least 4 weeks prior to screening. Patients were randomized to receive either tavapadon adjunctive to LD, titrated to 5-15 milligrams, or placebo and LD, orally and once-daily.

More information on the trial can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04542499).

About Tavapadon

Tavapadon is the first and only selective D1/D5 receptor partial agonist in development for Parkinson’s disease and is currently being studied as a once-daily medicine for use as both a monotherapy and as an adjunctive therapy to LD. Tavapadon is designed to selectively and optimally activate D1/D5 receptors to potentially provide the right balance of motor control, safety and tolerability for patients. By selectively activating D1/D5 dopamine receptors along the nigrostriatal pathway, tavapadon has the potential to offer the right balance of dopamine signaling to improve motor control while avoiding D2/D3 overstimulation, which is believed to underlie many of the side effects of current dopamine agonists. Additionally, as a partial agonist with a 24-hour half-life enabling once-daily dosing, tavapadon may avoid hyperactivation of the dopamine receptors, which can lead to troublesome dyskinesias.1,2

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic neurodegenerative disorder. It primarily results in progressive and debilitating motor symptoms, including decreased bodily movement, slowness of movement, rigidity, tremors and postural instability, all of which result from the loss of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain.3 A significant need exists for a new treatment option that has the right balance of dopamine signaling in order to provide sustained motor control without side effect tradeoffs across the disease spectrum.4,5 As of 2022, nearly 1 million individuals in the U.S. are estimated to be affected by Parkinson’s disease, which is expected to increase to over 1.6 million by 2037.6,7

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling diseases by combining its deep expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on targeted receptor subtype selectivity and a differentiated approach to pharmacology. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprised of five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis, epilepsy, panic disorder and Parkinson’s disease.

On December 6, 2023, Cerevel announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by AbbVie. Cerevel continues to expect the merger to close in the middle of 2024, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions specified in the merger agreement.

For more information, visit www.cerevel.com.

