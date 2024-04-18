Innovations in Education: Trends Shaping the Future of E-Learning Market | 2030

E-learning Market Size

Remote learning trends enforced by the global pandemic & surge in adoption of smartphones & cellular technology drive the e-learning market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “E-Learning Market by Provider, Deployment Model, Course, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global e-learning market size was valued at $197.00 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $840.11 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

E-learning is type of learning where teaching is done through purely digital means such as recorded videos and e-book. E-learning helps students and workers to learn at their own pace and time. In addition, many e-learning platforms have integrated AI technology to convert ‘spoken language into captions and transcripts’, thus helping the hearing-impaired comprehend the subject easily. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the market includes rise in the adoption of advanced e-learning systems and increase in adoption of cloud-based e-learning platform.

In addition, surge in use of AI and machine learning in e-learning system boost the growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as lack of face-to-face interactions in the E-learning systems and lack of practical knowledge have limited the growth of the E-learning market. On the contrary, emergence of several trends such as microlearning, gamification, adoptive learning, and mobile learning are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the e-learning market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to number of factors such as penetration of new industries and improvement in economy. In addition, presence of growing number of e-learning solution vendors across the U.S. and Canada is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the E-learning market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to wide presence of small and medium-scale organizations, which are turning toward e-learning solutions to efficiently manage their business processes, particularly in developing countries such as China, India, and Singapore.

Based on provider, the content segment held the major share in 2020, garnering around three-fourths of the global e-learning market, due to rise in digitization among the public and private sectors and adoption of online tutoring and digital content delivery in several business organizations. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.5% throughout the forecast period. On-going transformations across the countries from analog to digital bases of information exchange boosts the growth of the segment.

Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment contributed to the lion's share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the global e-learning market, as it enables educators to upload vast quantities of e-learning content in various types and formats such as videos, texts, presentations, quizzes, and questionnaires. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Key providers of e-learning market such as Adobe Systems, Inc., Aptara Inc., Citrix system Inc., and SAP SE, account for a significant share in the market. For instance, in July 2021, Adobe announced the launch of Adobe Analytics curriculum for education, a global program that supports the future workforce with in-demand data science skills. With the curriculum, college instructors and students are expected to be able to use Adobe Analytics—the industry-leading customer data analytics platform for free and get access to course curriculum with hands-on activities. In addition, students can get to learn to use data to drive business decisions and gain skills for careers spanning data science to marketing and product management.

The e-learning market was experiencing several trends shaping its growth and evolution. However, please note that the landscape may have evolved further since then. Here are some of the latest trends that might be influencing the e-learning market:

1. Hybrid Learning: With the COVID-19 pandemic, hybrid learning models became more prevalent. This approach combines traditional classroom instruction with online learning components, providing flexibility and accessibility.

2. Personalized Learning: E-learning platforms are increasingly leveraging data analytics and AI to offer personalized learning experiences. These platforms analyze user behavior and performance to tailor content and recommendations to individual learners' needs and preferences.

3. Microlearning: Short, bite-sized learning modules are gaining popularity due to their accessibility and effectiveness in catering to learners' short attention spans. Microlearning allows learners to consume content in smaller chunks, making it easier to fit into busy schedules.

4. Mobile Learning: The proliferation of smartphones and tablets has led to a surge in mobile learning. E-learning platforms are optimizing their content for mobile devices, enabling learners to access educational materials anytime, anywhere.

5. Gamification: Incorporating game elements such as points, badges, and leaderboards into e-learning courses can enhance learner engagement and motivation. Gamification makes learning more interactive and enjoyable, leading to better retention of knowledge.

6. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR): VR and AR technologies are being increasingly integrated into e-learning to create immersive learning experiences. These technologies enable learners to simulate real-world scenarios and interact with virtual environments, enhancing their understanding and retention of complex concepts.

7. Collaborative Learning: E-learning platforms are fostering collaboration among learners through features such as discussion forums, group projects, and peer-to-peer feedback. Collaborative learning encourages knowledge sharing and social interaction, enriching the learning experience.

8. Professional Development: The demand for continuous learning and upskilling is driving the growth of e-learning in the professional development space. Employers are investing in online training programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of their workforce, keeping them competitive in today's rapidly evolving job market.

9. Accessibility and Inclusivity: There is a growing emphasis on making e-learning content accessible to learners with disabilities. E-learning platforms are implementing features such as closed captions, screen readers, and alternative text to ensure that content is usable by all learners, regardless of their abilities.

10. Data Privacy and Security: With the increasing digitization of education, there is a heightened focus on data privacy and security. E-learning platforms are implementing robust security measures to protect sensitive learner data and ensure compliance with regulations such as GDPR and COPPA.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

