Correctional Services on court order on participation by G4S

A significant initial order in favour of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), was granted yesterday (Wednesday, 17 April 2024) in the High Court of South Africa (Gauteng Division, Pretoria), as the court upheld the objection to participation by G4S in these proceedings, and ordered that G4S is not to participate in these proceedings.

G4S launched an application for leave to appeal the Judge’s order, which is pending.

The main application was postponed, and court was adjourned.

Media enquiries

Logan Maistry

Cell:: 083 644 4050

E-mail: Logan.Maistry1@dcs.gov.za

Call Centre: 0860 000 327 // enquiry.complaints@dcs.gov.za

