Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga conducts transport infrastrucure inspections and distributes bicycles in George, 18 Apr
The Minister of Transport, Ms, Sindisiwe Chikunga will conduct site inspections at various transport infrastructure projects in the George Municipality of the Western Cape province on Thursday, 18 April.
Minister Chikunga will also distribute bicycles to the benefit of deserving learners as part of the Department’s Shova Kalula Bicycles access to schools and mobility initiative.
The final leg of the Minister’s programme will be engagements with stakeholders and members of the community as part of consultations to receive first-hand information and updates on transport related challenges in the area.
The details of the Minister’s itinerary are as follows:
Part 1; Project visit and Inspection
Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024
Time: 09h00
Venue: Thembalethu Area. George. Western Cape Province
Part 2;
Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024
Time: 10h00
Venue: Kraaibosch Area. George. Western Cape Province
Part 3;
Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024
Time: 11h00
Venue: Beacons Way Intersection, George. Western Cape Province
Part 4; Stakeholder and Community Engagement
Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024
Time: 11H30
Venue: Kwanokuthula Sports Ground, Ward 4. George. Western Cape Province
Members of the media attending the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Sam Monareng on 073 491 3382 or monarens@dot.gov.za
Media Contact:
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
Cell: 066 476 9015