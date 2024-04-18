Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga conducts transport infrastrucure inspections and distributes bicycles in George, 18 Apr

The Minister of Transport, Ms, Sindisiwe Chikunga will conduct site inspections at various transport infrastructure projects in the George Municipality of the Western Cape province on Thursday, 18 April.

Minister Chikunga will also distribute bicycles to the benefit of deserving learners as part of the Department’s Shova Kalula Bicycles access to schools and mobility initiative.

The final leg of the Minister’s programme will be engagements with stakeholders and members of the community as part of consultations to receive first-hand information and updates on transport related challenges in the area.

The details of the Minister’s itinerary are as follows:

Part 1; Project visit and Inspection

Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Time: 09h00

Venue: Thembalethu Area. George. Western Cape Province

Part 2;

Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Kraaibosch Area. George. Western Cape Province



Part 3;

Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Time: 11h00

Venue: Beacons Way Intersection, George. Western Cape Province

Part 4; Stakeholder and Community Engagement

Date: Thursday, 18 April 2024

Time: 11H30

Venue: Kwanokuthula Sports Ground, Ward 4. George. Western Cape Province

