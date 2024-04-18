Submit Release
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi opens Home Affairs office at The Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville, 22 Apr

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is scheduled to officially open a new Home Affairs office at The Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday 22 April 2024, as part of concerted efforts to improve access to services for clients. 

The opening of The Pavilion Shopping Centre Home Affairs follows the launch of offices at Menlyn Shopping Centre, in Pretoria East, in March 2023, and Cresta in April 2024, both offering smart ID card and passport services to clients on the go, as they do their shopping. 

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED AS FOLLOWS: 
Date : Monday, 22 April 2024 
Time : 10:00 
Venue : The Pavilion Shopping Centre, Jack Martens Dr, Dawncliffe, Westville 
  
Media Enquiries/Confirmations : 
Siya Qoza, ‪ 082 898 1657 (Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs) 
 

