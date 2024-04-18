Minister Lindiwe Zulu leads community outreach programme in Buffalo City, 19 Apr

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, MP, will - on Friday 19 April, lead a community outreach programme in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality - Eastern Cape.

Minister Zulu will commence the outreach programme by handing over a mobile office facility to the Ihlumelo Foundation which is a youth organisation based in Duncan Village. The Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) provides a safe, enabling and stimulating environment for learners after school whilst their parents are still at work.

The learners are assisted with homework, get support with school projects, and are provided a meal before going home. The Ihlumelo Foundation also renders edutainment and prevention programmes focusing on alcohol and drug abuse, teenage pregnancy, and gender-based violence. The facility where the foundation operates from was donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

As part of the outreach programme, Minister Zulu will hand over the Ncera Information Resource Centre, a bore hole, water storage tanks and a solar-powered water pump donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The centre comprises a community library donated by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and laptops sponsored by the MTN Foundation.

These will all be accessible to surrounding villages.

During the public engagement programme, Minister Zulu will hand over a cheque from the National Development Agency (NDA), an entity of the Department of Social Development to Isithembiso Multi-Purpose Organisation which is a local NPO to support its women-led agricultural and sustainable livelihood projects.

Also participating in the outreach programme will be the Eastern Cape MEC of Social Development, Ms Bukiwe Fanta, MEC of Public Works and Infrastructure, Ms Ntombovuyo Nkopane, the Executive Mayor of the Buffalo City Municipality and Cllr Princess Faku who will be donating a boxing ring to a local boxing club.

The Ministerial visit will include an engagement with local community members.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the official hand over ceremonies scheduled as follows:

HANDOVER OF MOBILE OFFICE FACILITY TO IHLUMELO FOUNDATION

Date: Friday, 19 April 2024

Time: 09h00-10h30

Venue: Apostolic Faith Mission Church, Duncan Village, Ward 6 - Buffalo City Municipality

HANDOVER OF NCERA INFORMATION RESOURCE CENTRE, BOREHOLE AND COMMUNITY LIBRARY

Date: Friday, 19 April 2024

Time: 11h00-13h00

Venue: Ncera Information Resource Centre, Ncera Village 6, Ward 31 - Buffalo City Municipality

Media RSVPs may be directed to Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane on 066 480 6845 / e-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za or Mr Mzukisi Solani on 082 375 7219 / e-mail: Mzukisi.Solani@ecdsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to Ms Lumka Oliphant on 083 484 8067 / e-mail: lumkao@dsd.gov.za