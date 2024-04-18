ZRG Launches Bold Talent Solutions Vision with New Brand Identity

ZRG Continues to Lead in Offering Data-Driven Innovative Talent Solutions for Its Clients

NEW YORK and ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, one of the fastest-growing global talent firms in the industry, today redefined its positioning in the marketplace with the launch of a new logo, website design, and social media presence.



Expanding beyond the realm of executive search, ZRG is a global talent partner delivering personalized attention that empowers organizational leaders to make confident, information-driven talent decisions that move their organizations forward.

“The rebrand being launched today signals the philosophy we have had over the past few years and enables us to stand out among the other leaders of our industry,” said Mark Cummings, Vice President of Marketing at ZRG. “When you work with ZRG, you’re working with global talent partners who have amazing tools at their disposal and are committed to working in a consultative fashion with their clients.”

“The new branding unveiled today better conveys our wide range of talent advisory offerings and our unique data-driven tools and proprietary techniques that deliver a full suite of solutions across four business lines for our clients across 30 offices on five continents,” Cummings added. “The new identity reinforces our commitment to helping move our client’s organizations forward.”

ZRG's early and strategic focus on technology and data analytics has set them apart as a leader in the talent advisory industry, leading to significant growth and recognition as a top firm. They have attracted top talent through an emphasis on collaboration and client satisfaction that allows them to offer a comprehensive global talent solution through their diverse business units. ZRG provides tailored, comprehensive services to meet the evolving needs of their clients by leveraging their expertise in Executive Search, Interim Solutions, Consulting Services, and Embedded Recruiting/RPO.

“Our growth has been built off a simple philosophy that is, and has been, centered on meeting our clients' needs. While initially focused on revolutionizing how organizations discover leadership that drives success, we soon recognized a broader array of challenges within the realm of human capital. Issues such as cultural alignment, team dynamics, and rapidly scaling internal teams emerged as critical concerns impacting business progression,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “By actively listening to our clients and discerning areas where we could add value in terms of talent and business performance, we have seamlessly transitioned into a comprehensive talent and organizational solutions provider.”

ZRG’s major domestic acquisitions include Brimstone Consulting Group, a boutique strategy consulting firm (Dec. 2021); Helbling & Associates, a national executive search firm focused on real estate, facilities, and construction (June 2023); The Registry, an interim solutions firm specializing in higher education (August 2023); RoseRyan, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance and accounting consulting solutions (April 2022); SEBA, which focuses on the core functions of finance, marketing, R=revenue and risk management (November 2022); Sucherman Group, the top advisory firm for media and entertainment companies around the world (Jan 2021); TurnkeyZRG, which has completed over 1,250 executive searches spanning the full landscape of sports, entertainment and media (January 2021); and Wiser Partners, a leading boutique search firm focused on marketing and sales roles (March 2024).

ZRG’s international growth includes the additions of London-based executive search firm London-based Holker Watkin, which specializes in the acquisition of strategy and transformation talent (July 2019); Hub, pioneers in RPO; Walter James (Dec. 2021) and Walking The Talk, a leading culture consulting firm (July 2021), and Ignata Finance Group, a deal brokered by renowned UK entrepreneur James Caan (March 2024). ZRG’s organic growth continues across the UK, EU, and Middle East in retained search, on-demand talent solutions, and consulting.

About ZRG

ZRG is a global talent advisory firm with 30+ offices on five continents that provides people solutions for our clients' most complex talent issues. Core offerings include revolutionary, data-based, executive search focusing on senior leadership around the world. ZRG’s suite of on-demand (interim) talent offerings help fill open roles and address project-based work with specialized talent. The firm’s consulting and advisory solutions focus on key issues like “culture fit,” strategic alignment, coaching, and sales optimization. To learn more, visit the company’s new look website: www.ZRGpartners.com.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest-growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners

Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team.

Through over seventy-five small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.