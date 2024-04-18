Brian Rose, the London Real Party’s mayoral candidate, tells rivals: the spinning must stop (as he spins on his head)

Brian Rose, London Mayoral candidate, breakdances Brian Rose, London Mayoral candidate, poses with graffiti Brian Rose, London Mayoral candidate

Leading London Mayor candidate Brian Rose warns rivals to focus on real issues rather than tit-for-tat spin, says London needs a leader who is more like a CEO

Rose says London needs a leader who behaves like a CEO rather than a mayor, someone who can run the city like a business rather than a political charity and is not obsessed with their own career.” — Brian Rose, London Mayor candidate

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Real Party’s mayoral candidate hopeful Brian Rose has hit out at the other party candidates for being obsessed with spin rather than substance.

Rose, the leading independent candidate in the capital’s May 2 race, was responding to the increasingly acrimonious dispute between incumbent Mayor and Tory outsider, over alleged plans to charge London drivers by the mile.

Rose said: ‘This is such a depressingly good example of politicians being obsessed with politics rather than people. There is a huge debate to be had about how we fund investment in our capital’s transport infrastructure, while keeping the air clean.

‘Yet the mainstream parties have become bogged down in a meaningless tit-for-tat over when and where the mayor claimed he was looking at a pay-per-mile approach for London motorists.

‘Meanwhile, out in the real world, drivers are being milked dry, TfL remains a case study in how not to fund transport, and London’s main roads remain jammed and polluted because of the mayor’s obsession with Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.’

Rose says London needs a leader who behaves like a CEO rather than a mayor, someone who can run the city like a business rather than a political charity and is not obsessed with their own political career.

His own plans to overhaul London transport include a revolutionary approach to funding TfL, freeing up building space for new housing near existing transport hubs, and enshrining better public consultation in transport-related decision making.

He also wants more effort put into generating renewable energy in the capital, and using that to help power a state-of-the-art electric network.

Challenged on whether he too was guilty of spinning in politics, Rose, an accomplished breakdancer, dropped to the ground and performed an impressive headspin, apparently without messing up his eye-catching suit.

Rose said: ‘When I spin, I really spin. But when I talk about what London and Londoners need, the spinning stops – I love this place and it desperately needs a leader with ambition for the city.

‘Neither the Labour or Conservative Party has shown any sign that they put voters before their own personal political ambitions, and they are simply not to be trusted.

‘On May 2nd, Londoners have a chance to vote for change – and to break the depressing pattern of our city being governed by political narcissists and their cronies. We really need to change the tune and try some new moves.’

