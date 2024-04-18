Council of Ministers approves measures for the development of infrastructure and public works
News Provided By
April 18, 2024, 10:08 GMT
You just read:
Council of Ministers approves measures for the development of infrastructure and public works
News Provided By
April 18, 2024, 10:08 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Contact
More From This Source
National Parliament approves urgent procedure of Government Proposals and Evaluates 2023 Budget Execution
Vice-Prime Minister receives full powers to sign economic and commercial cooperation plan during the 6th Ministerial ...View All Stories From This Source