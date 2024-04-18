Submit Release
EU, UN and Austria launch new project to improve air quality in Georgia

The European Union and three UN agencies, together with the Environment Agency Austria (UBA), have launched a new project to improve air quality and to safeguard public health across Georgia. 

The United Nations are represented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

The project’s goals include strengthening the air quality surveillance network and enhancing air quality monitoring, modelling, and forecasting capacities.

The project will also assist Georgia in establishing a national reference laboratory and implementing efficient strategies to regulate industrial emissions in alignment with international practice.

With a total budget of €4 million, the project will run until 31 December 2027.

