Copper Sulfate Market Future Looks Bright for Market Size with Soaring Projections

Copper Sulfate Market Future

The market growth is primarily driven by increased demand for electrical, electronic, and textile products, as well as the rising global demand for food

Rise in investments to build infrastructures, use of copper sulfate as an animal feed addition, and rapid increase in the use of electronic products are the factors that drive the global market growth” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report titled 'Copper Sulfate Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.' According to the report, the global copper sulfate industry, valued at $0.8 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Market Drivers:

The market growth is primarily driven by increased demand for electrical, electronic, and textile products, as well as the rising global demand for food, which in turn boosts the need for agrochemicals containing copper sulfate.

Challenges and Opportunities:

However, the use of copper sulfate may lead to health issues, and the growing production of eco-friendly agricultural products poses a restraint to the market. Conversely, rapid advancements in electrical and construction technologies present significant opportunities for the global copper sulfate market.

Covid-19 Impact:

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted infrastructure projects in developing countries, resulting in decreased demand. Yet, the healthcare industry witnessed an increased demand for copper sulfate during the pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

The Pentahydrate segment is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, driven by its use in agriculture for insecticides, fungicides, and soil and animal health improvement. Meanwhile, the anhydrous segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Region-wise Analysis:

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead by 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030, driven by the significant consumption of copper sulfate in countries like China and India for agricultural purposes.

Key Market Players:

Leading players in the global copper sulfate market include Blue Line Corp., Beneut Enterprise Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd., Highnic Group, Noah Technologies Corp., MEEK Industrial Group, Old Bridge Chemicals Inc., Univertical LL, and JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.

