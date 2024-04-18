AM Resources Completes Compilation Work with the Discovery of 94 New Pegmatites for a Total of 281 Pegmatites on its 1,500 km² Land Package in Austria

Recently announced 1,500 km 2 land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt.



land package gives AM Resources control over a large area of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt. Compilation of government data resulted in the discovery of 94 additional pegmatites across two groups, with sizes ranging from 40 metres to 2,100 metres.

Many pegmatites are strategically located within mica schists, indicating favorable conditions for lithium-bearing minerals.

Latest discoveries continue to reinforce AM Resources’ position in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt, located within proximity to European battery manufacturers.

MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AM Resources Corporation (“AM Resources” or the “Company”) (TSXV: AMR) (Frankfurt: 76A), a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite lithium deposits, is pleased to announce that it has completed the compilation of government data on its newly acquired 1,500 km2 land package (see press release dated March 21, 2024) with the discovery of 94 new pegmatites. AM Resources has now identified a total of 281 pegmatites, consolidating its strategic position in one of Austria’s most prospective lithium areas.

AM Resources’ 1,500 km2 land package

First Group

The Company has identified a pegmatite corridor comprising of 88 pegmatites with lengths varying from 40 metres to 1,200 metres. A total of 38 pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favorable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals. The other pegmatites are hosted within lenticular pegmatoid gneiss, which is less favorable to the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.

Second Group

An additional 6 pegmatites with one reaching over 2,100 metres in length were discovered. These pegmatites are located within mica schists, a geological setting favorable for the presence of lithium-bearing minerals.

David Grondin, CEO of AM Resources stated: “Through our compilation work, our technical team has identified 281 pegmatites, the longest of which exceeds 2 km in length. When we began our journey in Austria over a year ago, we were aware of the potential of the Austrian Pegmatite Belt. However these discoveries are beyond our expectations. This preliminary assessment of our new land package is extremely exciting and we look forward to a summer exploration and sampling campaign that will target each of these pegmatites.”

Location, Location, Location

As previously reported, the AM Resources team has been actively assembling a massive prospective land package with four key elements at the core of its strategy: proven geology, proximity to key markets, historical expertise, and a clear, proven mining code. AM Resources’ Austrian properties are located within 620 km of 14 planned battery plants and have direct access to an extensive rail system.

Qualified Person

Technical information related in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Jean Lafleur, P. Geo., of PJLEXPL Inc., a registered geologist with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (OGQ #833) and is a qualified person (QP) as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lafleur is independent from the Company and has reviewed and approved the disclosure of the AM Resources geological information.

About AM Resources

AM Resources Corporation (TSXV: AMR) is a dynamic junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of high-potential pegmatite deposits. With a strategic portfolio of assets and a commitment to responsible resource development, the Company is dedicated to creating long-term value for its stakeholders while adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AM Resources to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. AM Resources does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

David Grondin

AM Resources Corporation

President and Chief Executive Officer

1-514-583-3490

www.am-resources.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3be0725e-a0b2-4854-b067-7175e22b0199

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c4625de-1c90-493f-9934-ccbf27867233

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c184b62b-9e22-4204-89f6-787eabe82a03

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/934621f7-dd90-46b4-af4f-5b138acf5b8d