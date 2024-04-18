Special European Council says Ukraine urgently needs air defence systems and other military assistance 

On the first day of the Special European Council, taking place in Brussels on 17 and 18 April, EU leaders underlined the need to urgently provide air defence to Ukraine and speed up and intensify the delivery of all the necessary military assistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has joined the Council through video conference.

Recalling its conclusions of March 2024, the European Council reiterated its full unwavering support to Ukraine, its people and its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

The European Council also strongly condemned Russia’s continued air and missile attacks against Ukraine’s civilians and civilian and critical infrastructure, including the recent intensified targeting of the energy sector.

The Council said in its conclusions that the EU and its Member States would intensify the provision of humanitarian and civil protection assistance, including equipment such as power generators and power transformers.

EU leaders also underlined the need to urgently provide air defence to Ukraine and to speed up and intensify the delivery of all the necessary military assistance, including artillery ammunition and missiles. They called on the Council of the European Union, notably at its upcoming meeting, and on Member States to ensure the necessary follow-up.

EU leaders also welcomed progress on the proposals to direct extraordinary revenues from Russia’s frozen assets to benefit Ukraine, and called for their swift adoption.

