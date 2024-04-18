Energy Support Fund of Ukraine transfers  87 transformers and nine high-voltage bushings to Khmelnytsky region

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has recently procured for Khmelnytskoblenergo

87 transformers and 9 high-voltage inputs. Khmelnytskoblenergo is a state-owned company that distributes electricity to consumers in the Khmelnytsky region.

The energy equipment was financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate, implemented by KfW.

This essential equipment helps the company to promptly address network damages and efficiently restore large-scale consumer outages, ensuring uninterrupted energy supply for the region despite immense damage due to Russian attacks.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial and in-kind assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. To date the Fund has reached €410 million in pledges from inter alia European Union, EU members states, United States, and Great Britain.

Find out more

Press release