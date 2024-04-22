Bricklinks Africa PLC Partners with Effortel Technologies to Revolutionize Nigeria's Telecom Market
BTel, a Tier-2 MVNO licensed by NCC, joins forces with Effortel to revolutionize Nigerian telecom, offering innovative services and seamless integration.BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bricklinks Africa PLC (BTel) - a Tier-2 MVNO license holder issued by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has partnered with Effortel Technologies to enable its end-to-end mobile business operations in the Nigerian telecommunications market, leveraging on Effortel’s EMS product.
Effortel, a Belgium-based global BSS supplier and operator enabler, will deliver for BTel an online charging platform, full-stack business support suite, and integration with banking institutions, allowing BTel customers to benefit from banking services synergies in their mobile wallet.
CEO Briclinks Africa Plc “BTEL” Mr. Mohammed Buhari said, “Choosing Effortel to be our technological enabler for the launch of BTel was based on several factors – first, was their prominent experience not only as an enabler but also as a company which runs their own MVNO brands in various countries across the world; second was their profound competence in telecommunications and system integration; and third was their astounding business support system – EMS, which has features that go way beyond anything we have seen in alternative solutions.“
Martin Petkov, the COO of Effortel Technologies stated, “We are very motivated to enter the Nigerian MVNO market and enable a company of the caliber of BTel on its journey to offer innovative and valuable services for the community. Our BSS product line with its EMS platform, Quantum OCS, Business Applications Orchestration platform and Digital Channels applications are a perfect fit to enable the ambitious business plans of BTel and help them achieve the customer service excellence they are striving to. It is an honor for us to serve BTel”.
Marketing & Sales
Effortel Tehnologies SA
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube