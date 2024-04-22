"Leave No Trace" bolsters global presence through strategic partnerships with Banijay Rights and Charlie Pesti
"Leave No Trace" luxury eco-tourism show partners with Banijay Rights for global distribution and Charlie Pesti PR for heightened visibility.
Specializing in the supply chain industry has given me a unique perspective on the state of carbon emissions and the work that needs to be done.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, VERENIGDE STATEN, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Leave No Trace," the innovative luxury travel show at the forefront of luxury eco-tourism, is excited to announce two pivotal partnerships designed to significantly enhance the show's distribution and visibility worldwide. Executive Producers Richard Crawford and Ben Alcott of Damn Good Productions have secured collaborations with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay, and Charlie Pesti, a distinguished public relations firm that is prominent in both the Sustainability and Supply Chain industries. These alliances are set to catapult the distribution and recognition of Seasons 1 and 2 and future installments to new levels.
— Charlie Pesti, CEO
Amplifying Visibility with Charlie Pesti
To ensure "Leave No Trace" not only reaches but profoundly impacts a wider audience, a partnership with Charlie Pesti positions the series at the forefront of public and media consciousness. Charlie Pesti's innovative public relations strategies will highlight the series' commitment to ecotourism, sustainability, and social responsibility.
“With Charlie Pesti, the PR company by our side, we'll be able to amplify our message like never before, reaching new audiences, inspiring action and making a real difference in how people approach their adventures,” Richard stated.
“Specializing in the supply chain industry has given me a unique perspective on the state of carbon emissions and the work that needs to be done. Leave No Trace is the perfect partner and platform to awaken a shared understanding and much-needed awareness to create change in minds and societies. I am thrilled to be working with Richard, the Damn Good Production team, and Banijay on this project. By leading by example, I believe we will inspire others and make a real difference,” Charlie added.
Season 2: Expanding Horizons from Antarctica to the Congo
Season 2 of "Leave No Trace" ambitiously expands its geographical coverage to all seven continents, ranging from a two-part episode in the tundra of Antarctica to the vibrant jungles of the Republic of Congo. This season further exemplifies the series' dedication to showcasing eco-friendly luxury tourism that honors and preserves the natural beauty and cultural integrity of each location.
Through strategic partnerships with Banijay Rights and Charlie Pesti, "Leave No Trace" is set to advance its mission of promoting eco-conscious travel, social responsibility, and equitable economic benefits for local communities. The series invites viewers to embark on a journey that not only reveals the splendor of our planet but also champions its conservation and the prosperity of its people.
About "Leave No Trace"
"Leave No Trace" is an innovative luxury ecotourism series that marries luxury tourism with environmental stewardship. Created by Executive Producers Richard Crawford and Ben Alcott, the show leads its audience through some of the planet's most magnificent and sensitive ecosystems, advocating for eco-friendly practices, cultural respect, and social equity. With the forthcoming expansion of its reach and impact, "Leave No Trace" continues to inspire a reimagined vision of luxury travel.
