OTA Transmission Platform Market to achieve a value of $121 million by 2026, Growth rate of 3.4% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global OTA transmission platform market generated $92.50 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $121.54 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in demand for wireless transmission, better picture quality, and improved channel presentation drive the growth of the global OTA transmission platform market. However, absence of necessary OTA infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advent of Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) 3.0 standards is expected to create new growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, OTA transmission platform would be in demand due to advent of 5G mobile technology and surge in usage of over-the-top media services for entertainment purposes.

In addition, there has been to surge in demand for subscription video on demand (SVoD) services provided by various over-the-top media services providers such as Disney+, Netflix, and Amzon Prime video.

According to Nokia, Disney+, an SVoD provider, accounted for nearly 8.0% of all the OTA transmission services in the European networks during the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global OTA transmission platform market based on component, application, and region.

According to the OTA transmission platform market analysis in Asia-Pacific, the market is projected to generate the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in agreement and partnership among telecom operators to build wireless network architecture in this region.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Channel Master, AirTV L.L.C., Gemalto NV, GatesAir Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Harmonic Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, One Media 3.0 LLC, TiVo Corporation, and SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

