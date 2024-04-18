24-04 New local government elections webpage launched on the Office of Local Government’s website

What’s new or changing

• Local Government elections will be held on 14 September 2024.

• The Office of Local Government (OLG) has launched a dedicated webpage to provide information and resources for candidates, councils, and councillors in the lead up to the elections and following the elections.

• New information and resources will be progressively published on the website over the coming months.

• As a first step, OLG has published a Pre-Election Guide for councils on the new webpage.

• The Pre-Election Guide has been prepared to inform councils about key tasks that need to be completed prior to the elections and the rules, restrictions and other considerations that apply to the way councils exercise their functions in the lead up to the elections.



What this will mean for your council

•The Pre-Election Guide for councils provides guidance on the following:

o the preparation and confirmation of non-residential rolls

o information for candidates

o the use of council resources for election purposes

o staff political activities in the lead up to the elections

o council publications during the “regulated period” in the 40 days prior to the election

o attendance by the mayor and councillors at council and community events prior to the election

o media comment by the mayor and councillors prior to the election

o caretaker restrictions in the 4 weeks preceding election day

o planning for the first council meeting following the election

o delegations to the general manager during the election period.

Where to go for further information

• The dedicated Local Government elections webpage is available here.

• The Pre-Election Guide for councils is available here.

• For further information, contact the Council Governance Team on 4428 4100 or olg@olg.nsw.gov.au.



Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary, Local Government