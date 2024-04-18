Drummond comments on Senate passage of anti-child pornography bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 17, 2024) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond commended the state Senate today for unanimously approving a measure expanding the definition of “child pornography” to include computer generated or altered images of children being forced to engage in sexually explicit conduct. In addition, House Bill 3642 clarifies definitions of “child pornography,” “obscenity,” “visual depiction,” and “sexually explicit conduct” and will make possession of each individual image of child sexual abuse material a separate crime.

“Child predators know all too well how to exploit rapid-fire advances in technology, which means our laws must be at least one step ahead,” Drummond said. “HB 3642 is necessary to broaden Oklahoma statutes so prosecutors have the necessary authority and tools to combat the evil that is child pornography. I am grateful to the Senate for swift approval of this measure and urge the Governor to sign it when it reaches his desk. We must do everything in our power to protect children now and in the future.”

HB 3642 is authored by Rep. Toni Hasenbeck and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat. The bill now heads to Gov. Stitt.