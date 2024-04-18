AI in Healthcare Market Technology & Competitive Landscape Report with Focus on Key Markets and Methods - AMR

AI in healthcare

The growth of global AI in healthcare market is mainly driven by rise in the volume of healthcare data and increase in complications of datasets.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The software segment accounted for the largest AI in Healthcare market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the hardware segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The natural language processing segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global AI in healthcare market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the deep learning segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 41.7% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Leading players of the global AI in healthcare market analyzed in the research include Intel Corporation, Welltok, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Inc., Next IT Corporation, Enlitic, Inc., and iCarbonX.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The AI tools are widely used to detect & diagnose the coronavirus and retort to the outbreak through personalized data and learning.

• Adoption of AI in healthcare by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe will expedite vaccine or drug development processes for COVID-19.

Development in computing power, reduction in hardware costs, surge in a number of cross-industry collaborations, partnerships, and increase in the imbalance between the health workforce and patients are the factors that drive the growth of the global AI in healthcare market. Rise of advanced hardware systems will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of AI software, and hence open many doors of opportunities to the market players.

