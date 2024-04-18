Oil Shale Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2030 - EQT Corp, Equinor ASA, Repsol SA, SINOPEC/Shs, etc.

Oil Shale Market Analysis

The oil Shale Market Is Booming Worldwide Along With Key Trends through the Company Sections, Countries, and Regions.

Driving factors for the shale oil market include enhanced energy security, lower gas prices, a cleaner footprint, and opportunities for local economic development.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the energy demand continues to grow, the oil & energy sector is anticipated to keep looking for alternative ways to produce energy. One such alternative way is oil shale however, rising awareness about the environment elevates the new methods of exploring fuel and the process of oil shale is also more flexible than traditional methods of oil extraction, the flexibility of the extraction method may act as the major driving factor for the oil shale market growth. The global oil shale market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2020, and the global oil shale market forecast is projected to reach $5.9 billion by 2030, with the global Oil shale market forecast expected at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Oil shale is an organic-rich rock, which contains a solid mixture of organic chemical compounds known as kerosene. From these organic compounds, liquid hydrocarbons, such as shale oil, are produced. Oil shale is a substitute for conventional crude oil and is increasingly used, owing to its low cost of extraction. As per the 2016 estimate, the global deposits of the total world resources of oil shale are an equivalent of 6.05 trillion barrels of oil. Industries utilize oil shale as a fuel for thermal power plants to drive steam turbines. In addition, oil shale serves in the production of specialty carbon fibers, carbon black, adsorbent carbons, resins, phenols, tanning agents, road bitumen, and soil-additives. The growth in use of oil shale across various industries drives the oil shale market.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Oil Shale industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Southwestern Energy Company

EQT Corporation

Equinor ASA

Repsol SA

SINOPEC/Shs

Chesapeake Energy Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Corporation

PETROCHINA/Shs

The oil shale market is segmented based on product, technology, process, application, and region. Depending on the product, the market is categorized into shale gasoline, shale diesel, kerosene, and others. Based on technology, it is classified into in-situ technology and ex-situ technology. By process, it is categorized into oil shale exploration, ore preparation, oil shale retortion, and shale oil refining & specialty services. Based on application, it is divided into fuel, electricity, and cement & chemicals. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global oil shale industry is analyzed and estimated by the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2020-2030. The report includes a study of the market concerning the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on product, the shale gasoline segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- Depending on technology, the in-situ segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- According to the process, the oil shale exploration segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- As per application, the fuel segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

- Region-wise, North America registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period

