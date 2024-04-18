Wood Pulp Market Size Expected to Fly High with Increased Demand

Wood Pulp Market Share

Strict government regulations have posed challenges to market growth, while innovative and sustainable technology solutions present future opportunities.

Rise in need from the paper industry and increase in consumer demand for tissue papers have boosted the growth of the global wood pulp market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wood pulp market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand from the paper industry and consumer preference for tissue papers. However, the market has faced challenges due to government regulations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite disruptions in the supply chain and reduced demand from end-use industries, the market is expected to rebound post-pandemic, fueled by the resumption of normal operations and lifting of restrictions.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10227

Market Overview:

- In 2020, the global wood pulp market was valued at $165.3 billion, with a projected growth rate of 3.9% from 2020 to 2030, reaching $242.1 billion.

- Key drivers include the rise in demand from the paper industry and consumer preferences for tissue papers.

- Strict government regulations have posed challenges to market growth, while innovative and sustainable technology solutions present future opportunities.

COVID-19 Impact:

- The pandemic led to disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing processes, as well as a significant reduction in the demand for wood pulp from various end-use industries.

- However, as restrictions are lifted and operations normalize, the demand for wood pulp is expected to increase.

Market Segmentation:

- The hardwood segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% through 2030, driven by its popularity in packaging products.

- The papers segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, with the packaging segment holding the largest share in 2020.

Regional Analysis:

- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wood pulp market in 2020, driven by demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries.

- The region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Major Players:

Key players in the global wood pulp market include International Paper, Nippon Paper, Metsä Group, Sappi, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso, Sonoco Products, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, and WestRock.

Conclusion:

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and government regulations, the global wood pulp market is poised for growth, driven by increasing demand from various end-use industries and technological advancements. With Asia-Pacific leading the market and key players investing in innovation, the future outlook for the wood pulp industry remains promising.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wood-pulp-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.