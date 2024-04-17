Senate Resolution 264 Printer's Number 1525

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1525

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

264

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, DILLON, SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES,

FONTANA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, MUTH, KANE, HAYWOOD, COMITTA AND

STREET, APRIL 17, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 17, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2024 as "National Fair Housing

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Fair Housing Act, enacted April 11, 1968, one of

the most important components of our national civil rights

policy, prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of

race, national origin, religion, sex, family status and

disability; and

WHEREAS, This landmark piece of legislation continues to

serve as a powerful statement about the values of equality,

equity and dignity that we strive to uphold and the places where

we still have work to do to fulfill our promise as a nation; and

WHEREAS, Access to quality housing is the foundation for

achieving better educational, employment and health outcomes, as

well as one of the most important ways that families build

wealth that can be passed down through generations; and

WHEREAS, Acts of housing discrimination and barriers to equal

housing opportunity are repugnant to a common sense of decency

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17