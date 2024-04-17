Senate Bill 1146 Printer's Number 1526
PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1526
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1146
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN AND SCHWANK, APRIL 17, 2024
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, further providing for licenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6109(e)(1)(vi) and (xiv) of Title 18 of
the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 6109. Licenses.
* * *
(e) Issuance of license.--
(1) A license to carry a firearm shall be for the
purpose of carrying a firearm concealed on or about one's
person or in a vehicle and shall be issued if, after an
investigation not to exceed 45 days, it appears that the
applicant is an individual concerning whom no good cause
exists to deny the license. A license shall not be issued to
any of the following:
* * *
(vi) An individual who is addicted to or is an
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19