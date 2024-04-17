Senate Bill 1146 Printer's Number 1526

PENNSYLVANIA, April 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1526

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1146

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN AND SCHWANK, APRIL 17, 2024

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, further providing for licenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6109(e)(1)(vi) and (xiv) of Title 18 of

the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 6109. Licenses.

* * *

(e) Issuance of license.--

(1) A license to carry a firearm shall be for the

purpose of carrying a firearm concealed on or about one's

person or in a vehicle and shall be issued if, after an

investigation not to exceed 45 days, it appears that the

applicant is an individual concerning whom no good cause

exists to deny the license. A license shall not be issued to

any of the following:

* * *

(vi) An individual who is addicted to or is an

