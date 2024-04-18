ARTICLE – Samoa was represented at the Copenhagen Climate Ministerial Meeting held 20 to 22 March 2024.

Honourable Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Lands, Toeolesulusulu Cedric Pose Salesa Schuster, led Samoa’s delegation which included Galumalemana Anne Rasmussen MNRE Assistant CEO GEF and Climate Change.

The meeting was coordinated under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and by Government of Denmark.

It provided an opportunity for Ministers and Conference of the Parties 28 and 29 Presidencies to discuss global efforts to combat climate change and plan towards COP29 in Baku Azerbaijan, 11-22 November this year.

The “Roadmap to Mission 1.5 Celsius” coordinated by the COP Presidencies resulting from the outcome of the first Global Stocktake was also introduced and discussed.

Honourable Minister Toeolesulusulu representing Samoa as Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States emphasized at the meeting that 1.5C is non-negotiable for Small Island Developing States.

That all countries and everyone must work together to achieve this and remain committed to ambitious mitigation action via their nationally determined contributions submissions in 2025.

And ensure their 2035 and net zero targets are aligned with 1.5 Celsius.

As well as mobilise and operationalise the loss and damage fund and ease access for countries most affected, and require recovery assistance from severe impacts of climate change.

And further more, scale up adaptation action towards a clean and resilient future.

He further underscored that a robust new collective quantified goal to achieve the 2015 Paris Agreement overarching target to hold the line of limiting increase in global average temperature well below 2 degrees Celsius, and not more than 1.5C remains key.

ENDS.

SOURCE – Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, Environment Samoa