PRESS RELEASE – LAKAPI SAMOA WELCOMES SAMOA COMMERCIAL BANK AS MAJOR SPONSOR FOR MANUMA SAMOA AND PACIFIC CHALLENGE 2024

Lakapi Samoa, the governing body for rugby in Samoa and host of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2024, is delighted to announce our sponsorship partnership with Samoa Commercial Bank (SCB), a leading financial institution in Samoa.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the journey of both Lakapi Samoa and Samoa Commercial Bank, reflecting

their shared commitment to excellence, community development, and the advancement of sports in Samoa.

As part of this partnership, Samoa Commercial Bank will provide vital financial support to Lakapi Samoa, empowering the organization to further its mission of leading rugby in Samoa and assist with hosting of the annual World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2024. This investment will play a pivotal role in enhancing Lakapi Samoa’s ability to prepare its Manuma Samoa team for the tournament and also assist with hosting of the actual tournament. Lakapi Samoa Chief Executive Officer, Faleomavaega Vincent Fepuleai

“We are grateful to join forces with Samoa Commercial Bank. Their support will be instrumental in driving our initiatives forward and ensuring we can prepare our Manuma Samoa accordingly and be able to successfully host the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2024”

Samoa Commercial Bank Managing Director, Lemalu Ray Ah Liki

“At Samoa Commercial Bank, we are deeply committed in enriching the lives of our communities. Through this partnership with Lakapi Samoa, we are proud to contribute to the development of sports and youth empowerment in Samoa.”

-MEDIA RELEASE ENDS-

SOURCE – Lakapi Samoa