Organic Pigments Market Future Profits to Reach New Heights with Market Size Growth

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a comprehensive report on the organic pigments market, projecting significant growth from 2021 to 2031.

Market Size and Growth Projection:

- The global organic pigments industry generated $5.6 billion in 2021.

- It is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2031, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Drivers and Opportunities:

- Factors such as the demand for organic pigments in pharmaceuticals and plastic packaging, the growth of bio-based paints & coatings, and the increasing demand for high-performance pigments are driving market growth.

- However, the high cost of organic pigments remains a challenge.

- Opportunities lie in the building and construction industry, where there is a rising demand for organic pigments.

COVID-19 Impact:

- The pandemic disrupted manufacturing and distribution, leading to inactive or low-capacity production.

- End-user industries such as paints & coatings, plastics, and textiles experienced a decline in demand.

- However, there's potential for growth in products like 3D printing materials.

Segment Analysis:

- The high performance pigments (HPPs) segment was the largest market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its position, driven by demand from industries like automotive and cosmetics.

- Printing inks held the largest share of the market in 2021 and are expected to maintain dominance, particularly in flexographic and intaglio printing.

- The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market and is projected to continue leading, with significant growth driven by sectors like packaging, construction, and automotive.

Leading Players:

Key players in the organic pigments market include BASF SE, Clariant, DIC Corporation, and others.

These companies are employing strategies like expansion and new product launches to strengthen their market position.

