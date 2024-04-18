Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams delivers equipment and machinery to informal traders in Aliwal North, 19 Apr

Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, will on Friday, 19 April 2024 hand over business equipment and machinery to sixty-two informal traders in Maletswai (Aliwal North), Eastern Cape. The handover is part of the department’s Informal and Micro Enterprises Development Programme (IMEDP) programme.

IMEDP is a 100% grant that seeks to grow informal and micro enterprises to their full potential by assisting to improve their competitiveness and sustainability. This programme targets SMMEs that are owned by women, youth and people with disabilities, in townships and rural areas of South Africa. in tomorrow’s handover, the majority of beneficiaries are in the textile and clothing sector.

Members of the media are invited to the handover ceremony, which will be held as followed:

Date: Friday, 19 April 2024

Time: 10:00

Venue: Joe Slovo Community Hall, Maletswai (Aliwal North), Eastern Cape

Enquiries:

Cornelius Monama

Spokesperson: Ministry of Small Business Development

Tel: 082 578 4063

Email: cmonama@dsbd,gov.za / cmonama@gmail.com

Twitter: @cmonama

