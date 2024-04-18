MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela gives feedback to residents on Wata and Nanduwe taxi disputes, 18 Apr

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Thursday, 18 April 2024, meet with the residents affected by the Nancefield-Dube West Taxi Association (NANDUWE) and the Witwatersrand African Taxi Association (WATA) taxi disputes to provide an update on developments regarding the conflict.

This is a follow-up consultation with residents who are mostly affected by disruptions to the provision of public transport services in the area due to the conflict between the two associations.

MEC Diale-Tlabela is continuing consultations with various stakeholders in an attempt to find a lasting solution to the ongoing violent dispute between the two associations.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Thursday,18 April 2024

Venue: Uncle Tom’s, Orlando West, Soweto

Time: 16h00

