Clinical Nutrition Market to Reach $55.25 Billion by 2028: Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Clinical nutrition refers to the nutrition of patients in the healthcare industry or clinical refers to the management of outpatients as well as inpatients in clinics and hospitals. It aims to maintain a healthy energy balance in patients, as well as providing require amounts of other nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, etc. The advantages of clinical nutrition are, it is very effective in treating type 1 or type 2 diabetes and helps one to live better at any age. Clinical nutrition products are outwardly provided to patients who are unable to digest certain nutrients products. These products help in improving metabolisms, digestion, absorption, transportation, storage, and discharge of the human body.

Global Clinical Nutrition Industry Overview:

The global clinical nutrition industry was valued at $31.35 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $55.25 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Growing adoption of advanced clinical nutritional products

Government investments in healthcare R&D

Restraints:

Lack of awareness

Stringent regulations

Opportunities:

Advancements in clinical nutrition

Potential in emerging markets

COVID-19 Impact:

Authorities like WHO, ESPEN, and ASPEN have issued guidelines for nutritional assessment and screening for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Nutrition therapy based on these guidelines has been crucial for patient care.

Route of Administration:

Oral Segment: Contributed to nearly half of the market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. This segment is favored for its ease of use and convenience.

Application Segments:

Cancer: Largest market share in 2018 and projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is driven by nutritional needs arising from treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Regional Insights:

North America: Largest revenue contributor in 2018 and expected to maintain its lead due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026, driven by increasing metabolic disorders and rising awareness.

Leading Players:

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Danone Nutricia

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Perrigo Company Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Nestlé S.A

Lonza Ltd.

Hero Nutritionals Inc.

