Management Decision Market to Rear Excessive Growth during 2027 - Tibco Software, Salesforce.com, IBM Corporation etc

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global management decision market was estimated at $4.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $11.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Rapidly changing government and industry regulations across countries, increase in demand of decision management solutions, and growing requirement to automate high-volume decisions across the enterprises propel the growth of the global management decision market. On the other hand, scarcity of skilled personnel with sufficient knowledge impedes the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, ongoing partnership & product launches and rise in expenditure on analytics is expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to changing working strategies and this, in turn, paved the way for increased demand for management decision making software.

Also, there’s been a steep rise in need to automate high-volume decisions in organizations across the globe to improve consistency, and accuracy during remote working. This factor has also boosted the global market for management decision making software.

The global management decision market is analyzed across component, deployment model, function, organization size, and region.

Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The global management decision market was led by the North America in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance of the region is due to rapid adoption of latest technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada along with surge in investment in the emerging technologies, which includes big data, analytics, and cloud platforms.

The key market players analyzed in the global management decision market report include Fair Isaac Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., ACTICO GmbH., IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle Corporation, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd., Tibco Software, Sapiens International, and Experian Information Solutions, Inc. These market players have implemented several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to heighten their status in the industry.

