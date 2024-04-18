Surgical Glue Market Updates : North America Region is Predicted to Maintain its Dominance from 2022 to 2031

Surgical Glue Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global surgical glue market generated $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report meticulously segments the global surgical glue market based on product, application, end-user, and region, offering a thorough analysis of each segment and its subcategories through graphical and tabular representations. This comprehensive analysis serves as a valuable resource for market players, investors, and newcomers, aiding them in formulating strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and those generating the highest revenue, as highlighted in the report.

In terms of product, the Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic segment emerged as the dominant market player in 2021, capturing over three-fifths of the global surgical glue market share, and is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the natural segment is anticipated to exhibit the swiftest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Regarding end-users, hospitals emerged as the dominant market segment in 2021, commanding more than half of the global surgical glue market share, and are anticipated to sustain their leadership position during the forecast period. Conversely, the other segment is expected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the Cardiovascular Surgeries segment emerged as the dominant market force in 2021, capturing over one-fifth of the global surgical glue market share, and is poised to sustain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the report encompasses other segments such as Central Nervous System Surgeries, General Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Cosmetic Surgeries, Ophthalmic Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Pulmonary Surgeries, and Others.

Regarding regional analysis, the North American market held the largest market share in 2021, commanding more than one-third of the global surgical glue market share, and is anticipated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Conversely, the LAMEA region is expected to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cohera Medical, Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

CSL Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Sealantis Ltd.

Vivostat A/S

​​​​​𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By product, the synthetic and semi-synthetic segment accounted for major share of the global surgical glue market in 2021.

By application, the central nervous system surgeries segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

