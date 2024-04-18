Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market High-Flying Market Size to Drive Big Profits in the Future

Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the Indonesia basic chemicals market reached $17.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $35.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. Factors such as the increased utilization of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer production and their rising demand in pharmaceuticals and the building & construction sector have propelled the market growth. However, concerns regarding health risks associated with both inorganic and organic petrochemicals and oleochemicals have restrained market expansion. Nevertheless, the emergence of new chemicals is poised to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the foreseeable future.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted global economies, altering consumer spending patterns and presenting challenges across various industries. The plastic industry faced disruptions due to factory closures and travel restrictions, leading to supply chain disturbances. Similarly, the real estate sector suffered from supply chain closures and raw material shortages, compounded by government-imposed restrictions to curb the virus spread.

The Indonesia basic chemicals market is segmented by type, application, and sales channel. In terms of type, the organic petrochemicals segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for over half of the market, and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Regarding applications, the building & construction segment dominated in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the market, while the energy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6%. In sales channels, the B2B segment accounted for over four-fifths of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4%.

Key market players in the Indonesia basic chemicals market include PT Asahimas Chemical, PT Mega Chemical Pratama, PT Dow Indonesia, Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP), BASF SE, PT. Lautan Luas Tbk, PT. Indonesia Acids Industry, Solvay, PT. Sumitomo Indonesia, and PT. Polychem Indonesia Tbk.

