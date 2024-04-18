Cybersecurity in Banking Market

Cybersecurity in Banking Market Poised for Global Growth with Forecasted 14.4% CAGR until 2032

The cybersecurity in banking market growth is influenced by the digital transformation in the banking sector. ” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity in banking market growth includes certain measures taken by financial institutions and banks to protect their systems and networks from cyberattacks. Various cybersecurity measures taken by the banks include encryption, intrusion detection systems, and firewalls. Banking sector also employ teams of security experts who monitor the network for suspicious activity and respond quickly to any potential threats.

Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Cybersecurity in Banking Market by Type (Data Protection, Governance, Risk and Compliance, Email Security and Awareness, Cloud Security, Network Security, Identity and Access Management, Security Consulting, Web Security, IoT/OT, End point Security, Application Security, Security and Operations Management, Others), by Organization Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Data Center, Managed Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global cybersecurity in banking market generated $74.3 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $ 282 billion by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The digital transformation within the banking sector is influencing the growth of cybersecurity in banking industry. Technological advances in the banking sector such as utilization of big data and cloud computing, along with the development of the digital economy, made the deployment of Artificial Learning (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) systems even more effective. A 2020 survey of financial institutions by World Economic Forum revealed that 77% of all respondents expect that AI will be extremely significant to their businesses.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The digital transformation and the rising adoption of critical IT infrastructure within the banking sector are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global cybersecurity in banking market in the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. However, the shortfall of skilled professionals may hamper the cybersecurity in banking market growth in the coming future. On the contrary, the development of the various technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, Internet-of-Things (IoT), 5G, and other in banks and financial institutions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the cybersecurity in banking market during the forecast period.

Type: Cloud Security Sub-segment to Continue its Dominance During the Forecast Period

The cloud security sub-segment of the global cybersecurity in banking market accounted for the largest share of 14.1% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.4% by 2032. This is mainly because of the trend to migrate workloads to the cloud across various sectors especially in banking sector. The adoption of cloud services for improving the security of products and services is increasing in the banking sector. Furthermore, financial services organizations are likely taking centralization of cloud responsibilities which is helping them to control costs by formation of different policies and governing cloud use.

Organization Size: Large Sub-segment to Hold Major Market Share by 2032

The large sub-segment of the global cybersecurity in banking market accounted for the largest share of 48.2% in 2022 and is expected to continue to dominate in terms of market share by 2032. This is mainly because of the high spending by large banks on cybersecurity as compared to small and medium sized banks. The growing need for securing the products and services against cyberattacks in large organizations is expected to boost the sub-segment's growth during the forecast period.

Deployment Mode: Public Cloud Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The public cloud sub-segment of the global market accounted for the highest share of 32.4% in 2022 and is projected to rise at the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. This is mainly because public cloud offers various benefits as compared to private cloud, such as infrastructure cost efficiency, infinite scalability, agility and speed to the market, security and resilience, and future proofing. In addition, the use of public clouds also allows banks and other financial services firms to deploy applications quickly without having to worry about hardware maintenance or software upgrades. Therefore, the demand for public cloud deployment is expected to rise in the future.

Region: Asia-Pacific Market to be the Most Dominant by 2032

The cybersecurity in banking market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of 48.1% in 2022 and is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. This growth is mainly due to the rising usage of mobile banking and the growing banking sector in various countries of the region. been the world's largest regional banking market for a decade. The presence of various banks, such as China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of China Ltd., and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. are few leading players in this region.

Leading Players in the Cybersecurity in Banking Market:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

jp morgan chase & nspcc

BNP Paribas

Agriculture Bank of China

citi group

Barclays PLC

HSBC

Bank of China Limited

Wells Fargo & Company

Standard Chartered PLC

bank of america

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global cybersecurity in banking market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the growth of the global cybersecurity in banking market. Rapid increase in new pandemic-related threats along with a rise in challenges caused by enforced work from home guidelines led to insecure gaps in financial institutional networks.

During the pandemic, the global financial system went through a tremendous digital transformation. Moreover, the pandemic led to an increase in demand for online financial services and made work from home arrangements a new normal.

Moreover, the increase in online shopping from fraudulent sites during the pandemic led to concerns over sharing data, leaving consumers worried about their digital identity and personal information online. Therefore, several people faced financial losses due to less awareness about online activities and transactions during the pandemic chaos.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cybersecurity in banking market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing cybersecurity in banking market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cybersecurity in banking market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cybersecurity in banking market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

