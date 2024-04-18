Defining.com brings rare and valuable Patriot.com domain to market

This rare ultra-premium asset is available for the first time since 1994 and hits the market just in time to impact the 2024 election.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defining.com, the world’s first agency combining Premium Domain Services—Sales, Acquisitions, Corp. Domain Services, with a full suite of Top Tier Branding & Growth Services, announces the opportunity to acquire the ultra-premium domain, Patriot.com.



Patriot.com was registered in 1994 and is ready for immediate activation. Whether you are one of the 3,500 companies currently branded on some derivation of Patriot, or a political contender, donor or organization looking to generate donations and support around a patriotic movement or candidate, Patriot.com is the ultra-premium digital asset that will instantly garner attention, credibility and support.

Did you know that traditional television ads will make up the majority of the estimated $12.3 billion expected to be spent on U.S. political advertising this election year? These are “moment in time” ads that come and go in 30 second increments, whereas a branded asset like Patriot.com lives in perpetuity— growing in value.



Defining.com Founder and CEO Kate Buckley stated, “Patriot.com presents a uniquely powerful opportunity to not only own an incredibly powerful word on a global scale, but to also co-opt an entire movement—a term and future brand, synonymous with freedom, honor, pride and courage.”



Buckley continued, “Notable for its simplicity, memorability, strength and versatility, Patriot.com not only assures instant brand recognition but also conveys a sense of pride and patriotism. Furthermore, Patriot.com is an appreciating asset—short, dictionary .COMs have appreciated faster than any other asset class over the past 20 years. ”



Interested parties contact: Sales@Defining.com