New Benchmark for Brand Research Set by Standard Insights with Latest Tracking Service
Standard Insights, a market research company, has launched its new Brand Tracking tool, designed to bring brands closer to what consumers really think and feel.
Numerous brands still rely on metrics that do not impact their bottom line. We are pleased to introduce a brand tracking solution that thoroughly understands how people view their brands”HONG KONG, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Standard Insights, a market research company known for its advanced proprietary platform and direct sourcing methodology, releases a new brand-tracking solution that brings brands closer to what consumers really think and feel. This innovative solution is set to change how brands measure and understand their position and health in the market.
The increasing complexity of communication channels and metrics has made it difficult for brands to monitor their performance effectively. Managers frequently feel saturated with data, complicating their strategic decision-making processes.
Branding, which ultimately reflects consumer preference, is one of a company's most valuable assets. However, the question remains: are companies tracking these crucial brand metrics effectively? Failing to grasp consumer thoughts and experiences can result in significant missed opportunities. Standard Insights is committed to bridging the gap between consumers and brands, helping companies better understand and meet consumer needs.
The Brand Tracking solution by Standard Insights employs a sophisticated survey methodology alongside an AI-driven analysis platform, enabling brands to gauge their performance and perception in their industry and against competitors. "We noticed that many existing solutions were too traditional and not suited to the needs of modern managers. Numerous brands still rely on metrics that do not impact their bottom line. We are pleased to introduce a brand tracking solution that thoroughly understands how people view their brands, competitors, products, and marketing efforts," said Florian Gaudel, CEO of Standard Insights. "We aimed to develop a service that offers more than just basic metrics. We provide a complete picture of the key players and factors, enabling marketers to make informed decisions that can directly improve their marketing and sales results.
Key metrics of the Brand Tracking solution include:
- Brand Index: Measures market penetration, size, share of voice, brand awareness, and overall health.
- Brand Attributes: Assesses associations, reputation, and detailed perceptions.
- Brand Funnel: Analyzes purchase intent, consideration rates, reasons for purchase, likelihood of recommending, and insights from current and former customers.
- Brand Profiling: Provides detailed demographics, habits, and in-depth personas.
- Custom Metrics: Evaluates campaign performance, trends, concept testing, and PR crisis management.
This solution is particularly valuable for marketers seeking to understand their brand performance overtime and strategically adjust their campaigns based on reliable data. Get in touch to learn more about how it can benefit your brand.
