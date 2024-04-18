Tobias International Named Winner of SolarWinds' Excellence in Customer Retention Award
Tobias International Named Winner of SolarWinds' 2024 Excellence in Customer Retention AwardFREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tobias International, the leading SolarWinds Premier Partner and Reseller in North America, is proud to announce it has been awarded SolarWinds’ (NYSE:SWI) Excellence in Customer Retention Award at the 2024 SolarWinds Transform Partner summit in Miami, Florida on April 10.
Tobias International, the leading provider of SolarWinds professional and advisory services since 2010, uses its extensive SolarWinds best practice knowledge to help SolarWinds customers make informed enterprise IT management decisions by leveraging SolarWinds observability offerings. This award reflects Tobias International’s success in forging strong customer relationships and ensuring exceptional rates of customer satisfaction with SolarWinds solutions.
“We continue to evolve our services to exceed customers’ needs, and this Excellence in Customer Retention Award is proof that what we’ve built is enabling SolarWinds customers around the globe to optimally monitor and manage their critical network and system infrastructure.” said Craig Tobias, Chief Executive Officer at Tobias International. “We thank SolarWinds for this incredible honor.”
About Tobias International
Tobias International is a worldwide leader and Premier SolarWinds Partner in providing wholistic IT monitoring and management solutions and services. We provide professional services through the full observability lifecycle: dynamic planning, design, implementation, operations, and optimization. We maintain and expand our deep expertise by managing the most challenging and complex network technologies in multivendor environments. Learn more by reaching out to info@tobiasinternational.com and at www.tobiasinternational.com.
Vanda Pervis
Tobias International
info@tobiasinternational.com