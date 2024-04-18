Marty Snyder Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathetic Leadership,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Marty Snyder

GRIMES, IA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marty Snyder, in collaboration with renowned author Chris Voss and a team of esteemed professionals worldwide, celebrates the success of their transformative book, “Empathetic Leadership,” published by SuccessBooks®. This compelling work made its debut on April 11th, 2024, providing readers worldwide with its insightful approach to leadership.

Upon its release, “Empathetic Leadership” climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in 2 distinct categories.

Marty’s contribution, encapsulated in the chapter titled "Putting People First," was a part of the book's remarkable success.

About Marty:

Marty Snyder's career spans three decades of leadership in the technology and energy sectors. With a keen understanding of human behavior and a commitment to cultivating supportive work environments, Marty has earned recognition for his ability to empower teams to overcome challenges and achieve extraordinary results.

Throughout his career, Marty has consulted with prominent corporations such as GTE Mobilnet, Pacific Bell Mobile Services, ALLTEL, and AT&T, overseeing the development of over $3 billion in wireless infrastructure. As a co-founder of three enterprises, he has played a pivotal role in the development of telecommunications and energy infrastructure and spearheading the development of innovative software applications that enhance efficiency and reduce costs.

Currently, Marty is dedicated to reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the improvement of energy storage systems. As President and CEO of SuperCap Energy LLC, he is on a mission to establish 3,000 MWh of renewable energy storage within five years, revolutionizing the industry with supercapacitor-based technology that offers unparalleled efficiency and affordability.

"Empathetic Leadership" is now available for purchase, inviting readers to explore its transformative wisdom and insights into effective leadership practices.

To order your copy today, please visit HERE