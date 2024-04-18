Mike Dusi Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathetic Leadership,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Mike Dusi

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Dusi (né Mikel Dusi), a seasoned expert in wealth management and organizational leadership, has teamed up with renowned author Chris Voss and a prestigious group of professionals worldwide to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Empathetic Leadership," published by SuccessBooks®. This compelling work made its much-anticipated debut on April 11th, 2024, captivating readers worldwide with its insightful approach to leadership.

Upon its release, “Empathetic Leadership” climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in 2 distinct categories.

At the heart of this achievement rests Mike’s captivating chapter, "Pizza, Movies, And Real Estate," which played a pivotal role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Mike Dusi:

Mike Dusi brings a wealth of expertise and a diverse background to the "Empathetic Leadership" project. With over 20 years of experience in advancing pipeline efficiencies and organizational success across multiple industries, Mike is passionate about bridging the gap between vision and success.

Originally from New York and of Kosovar Albanian descent, 's journey began as a pizza boy for his family's pizzeria in Ozone Park, Queens. His transition to California in 2003 marked the beginning of a dynamic professional journey characterized by his diverse skill set and unique upbringing.

Mike Dusi’s career in the film industry saw him leading various productions and managing logistics for feature films, short films, pilots, commercials, and music videos. His expertise in domestic and international development, finance, and production earned him immense respect among his peers.

Beyond his film career, Mike established himself as a distinguished real estate investor, excelling in revitalizing distressed properties with transparent communication and adept negotiation skills. His commitment to creating positive impacts extends to his role as an elite keynote speaker, TEDx guest speaker, and televised interviewee.

