Adam Hagfors Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathetic Leadership,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Hagfors, esteemed Chief Investment Officer, marks a significant milestone with the release of “Empathetic Leadership,” a collaborative masterpiece co-authored alongside renowned thought leader Chris Voss and esteemed professionals worldwide. Published by SuccessBooks®, this transformative work made its official debut on April 11th, 2024, captivating readers with its profound insights into compassionate leadership.

Upon its release, “Empathetic Leadership” climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in 2 distinct categories.

At the foundation of this achievement lies Adam’s compelling chapter, "A Culture To Believe In," which served as a cornerstone in the book's remarkable success.

Adam Hagfors is the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Silverview Credit Partners, a renowned firm specializing in providing debt solutions to businesses and individuals seeking capital in the range of $10 million to $30 million.

Before founding Silverview Credit Partners in 2015, Adam held influential roles, including Global Head of the Legacy Group and America's Head of the Non-Core and Legacy Group at UBS AG. During his tenure, he managed a global team overseeing a diverse array of fixed-income asset classes encompassing a $40 billion portfolio. Adam’s leadership and expertise led him to participate actively in crucial committees within the UBS Group, contributing significantly to its success.

Prior to UBS, Adam made impactful contributions at JP Morgan and Bear Stearns, focusing on structured credit and corporate credit investments, solidifying his reputation as a financial industry leader.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Adam is dedicated to making a difference in his community. He serves as Treasurer for the Frederica Academy Board of Trustees and is a member of the St Bart's Community Preschool Advisory Board. Additionally, he has previously held key roles such as Co-Chair of the St Bart's Community Preschool Advisory Board and member of The Browning School's Board of Trustees.

Adam earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting at Washington and Lee University, showcasing his commitment to excellence in academia and business.

Outside of his professional commitments, Adam enjoys spending quality time with his family, residing on St. Simons Island, GA, alongside his wife, Jenn, and their two sons, Andersen and Jensen.

