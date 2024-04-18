04/17/24 – COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS KAHANA BAY BOAT RAMP REPAIRS
April 17, 2024
COMMUNITY MEETING TO DISCUSS KAHANA BAY BOAT RAMP REPAIRS
(HONOLULU) – Kahana Bay Boat Ramp users are invited to attend a community meeting on Friday, April 19 to provide input on proposed designs for a new boat ramp and loading dock at the Hauʻula location. The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will host the meeting and encourages community involvement in the process.
The proposed project will replace the deteriorated boat ramp with a new precast concrete ramp and swap the existing wooden loading dock with an aluminum-framed dock with fiber-reinforced plastic decking.
Meeting details:
Kahana Bay Boat Ramp
52-222 Kamehameha Hwy., Hauʻula
Friday, April 19, 2024
4:00 p.m.
The consultant on the project is Moffatt & Nichol and the construction cost estimate is $2 million.
