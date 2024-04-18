Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/DLS-C/Ignition Interlock Device

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5001626

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 4/17/2024 @ 1713 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monkton Road @ Nichols Road, Monkton Vermont.

VIOLATION: DLS-C/Ignition Interlock Device.

 

ACCUSED: Donald G. Blanchard

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, Vermont.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 17, 2024, at approximately 1713 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Monkton Road near the intersection of Nichols Road after observing a traffic infraction.  State Police made contact with the operator, who identified himself as Donald G. Blanchard.  Further investigation revealed that Blanchard was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license.  Blanchard was also found to be operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.  Blanchard was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 8, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 8, 2024/12:30 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

 

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov

 

