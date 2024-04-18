New Haven Barracks/DLS-C/Ignition Interlock Device
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5001626
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/17/2024 @ 1713 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Monkton Road @ Nichols Road, Monkton Vermont.
VIOLATION: DLS-C/Ignition Interlock Device.
ACCUSED: Donald G. Blanchard
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 17, 2024, at approximately 1713 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Monkton Road near the intersection of Nichols Road after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator, who identified himself as Donald G. Blanchard. Further investigation revealed that Blanchard was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Blanchard was also found to be operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Blanchard was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 8, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 8, 2024/12:30 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)
Vermont State Police
Troop "B" New Haven Barracks
Phone # (802) 388-4919
FAX # (802) 453-7918