New Haven Barracks/DLS-C/Ignition Interlock Device

CASE#: 24B5001626

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/17/2024 @ 1713 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Monkton Road @ Nichols Road, Monkton Vermont.

VIOLATION: DLS-C/Ignition Interlock Device.

ACCUSED: Donald G. Blanchard

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 17, 2024, at approximately 1713 hours, Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Monkton Road near the intersection of Nichols Road after observing a traffic infraction. State Police made contact with the operator, who identified himself as Donald G. Blanchard. Further investigation revealed that Blanchard was operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. Blanchard was also found to be operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Blanchard was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 8, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 8, 2024/12:30 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

