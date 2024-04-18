Rosbel Serrano-Torres Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathetic Leadership,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Best Selling Author - Rosbel Serrano-Torres

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosbel Serrano-Torres, a dynamic entrepreneur and advocate for diversity, has achieved a remarkable milestone with the release of Empathetic Leadership, a collaborative masterpiece co-authored with renowned thought leader Chris Voss and esteemed professionals worldwide. Published by SuccessBooks®, this transformative work made its official debut on April 11th, 2024, captivating readers with its profound insights into compassionate leadership.

Upon its release, “Empathetic Leadership” climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in 2 distinct categories.

At the heart of this achievement lies Rosbel's compelling chapter, "Changing Perceptions, Changing Lives," which played an instrumental role in the book's remarkable success by offering actionable strategies on the power of empathy, through curiosity and diversity to bring about positive change, particularly in the field of business.

Rosbel is a technology expert, entrepreneur, and curious by profession. She has more than 15 years of experience, having worked in different technology companies in Mexico, Europe, and the United States, including Incode Technologies, Finastra, Fox Interactive Media, and Yahoo!. From her humble beginnings as a child entrepreneur to developing her business methodology for B2B sales teams and creating her own company: Sales2Bloom.

With a Master of Science in Telematics Engineering, Rosbel possesses deep expertise in AI (artificial intelligence), BI (business intelligence), e-commerce, and cybersecurity domains. Her unique blend of business acumen and tech-savvy knowledge has empowered companies to implement Sales2Bloom’s methodology to consistently achieve over $50 million in sales to Latin American companies or to hit $1 billion valuations.

As a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusivity, Rosbel believes in the power of empathy to foster innovation and business results. Fluent in over five languages, she leverages her linguistic skills to connect with diverse cultures and bridge communication gaps, championing diversity in every aspect of her professional endeavors.

Thriving in multicultural environments, Rosbel has collaborated with diverse teams worldwide, fostering dialogue and teamwork to achieve common goals. Her hard-working and team-oriented approach has earned her the respect and admiration of her professional network.

Currently based in Mexico City, Rosbel enjoys an active lifestyle, often embarking on outdoor adventures like day hikes and long-distance biking. An avid reader and music enthusiast, she embodies a passion for continuous learning and personal growth in all aspects of her life.

Rosbel Serrano-Torres can be contacted via LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/rosbel. To learn more about her coaching services, please visit sales2bloom.com.

To secure your copy of "Empathetic Leadership" and embark on a journey of transformation