Barbara Paluszkiewicz Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Empathetic Leadership,” Co-Authored with Chris Voss

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara Paluszkiewicz, a beacon of innovation and leadership, has achieved a remarkable milestone with the release of “Empathetic Leadership”, a collaborative masterpiece co-authored with renowned thought leader Chris Voss and esteemed professionals worldwide. Published by SuccessBooks®, this transformative work made its official debut on April 11th, 2024.

Upon its release, “Empathetic Leadership” climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in Direct Marketing, Sales and Selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in 2 distinct categories.

At the heart of this achievement lies Barbara's compelling chapter, "One Click-How You Can Lose Your Business In A Second," resonating deeply with readers by offering actionable strategies for nurturing empathy and unity in the corporate world.

Meet Barbara Paluszkiewicz's:

Barbara Paluszkiewicz's illustrious career journey has been defined by her unwavering commitment to championing top-tier IT services and leading CDN Technologies to unprecedented heights. Under her leadership, CDN Technologies has emerged as Canada's first and only CompTIA Security Trustmark+ accredited Technology Service Provider, providing impeccable IT Service, IT Support, and Cyber Security Services to small and medium enterprises across southern Ontario.

In addition to her groundbreaking achievements in the tech industry, Barbara is a prolific author and host of the podcast "KNOW Tech Talk," where she shares insights into critical tech topics. With over three decades of experience, Barbara's expertise in cybersecurity has garnered attention from major television networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, City TV, ROGERS, and FOX TV.

Her speaking engagements at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall underscore her status as a trusted expert in her field. Through her collaboration on Empathetic Leadership, Barbara shares invaluable insights on leadership, technology, and cybersecurity, providing readers with a unique perspective informed by years of experience.

