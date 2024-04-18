Politician and Businessman is Slated to Join the Lineup at LA Times Festival of Books 2024
Tracy Emerick will have his book signing session at this year’s LA Times Festival of Books at Booth 182, hosted by Inks and Bindings.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Emerick, a dynamic force in both the political arena and the business world, is gearing up to take the spotlight at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, held on the grounds of the University of Southern California.
Set amidst the vibrant landscape of California, Inks and Bindings, an innovative self-publishing company, eagerly joins the festivities this year, spotlighting Emerick as one of the twelve esteemed authors headlining a two-and-a-half-hour book signing session at booth 182 on the festival's opening day, April 20th, from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. This exclusive event not only allows readers to connect directly with Emerick but also offers complimentary goodies as a delightful bonus.
Participating in the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books marks a significant milestone in Tracy's journey toward establishing a presence in the literary world. Recognized as the nation's premier literary event, this platform offers an unparalleled opportunity to showcase Emerick's works and spread the message of his faith through literature.
In his book, “Consummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ" Emerick offers a thought-provoking exploration of leadership and management, drawing parallels between Bill Belichick, the revered football strategist, and Jesus Christ, the timeless spiritual leader.
Through his 80-page book, Emerick skillfully intertwines the worlds of sports and spirituality, unearthing timeless wisdom applicable to readers from all walks of life. He dissects the foundational principles driving the success of both Belichick and Christ, offering actionable strategies for personal growth, effective leadership, and navigating life's inevitable challenges. His book promises to strike a chord with a diverse audience, catering to football aficionados, students of leadership, and those on a quest for spiritual enlightenment.
Readers who are fans of the New England Patriots’ coach seeking both spiritual growth and success, will find Emerick's book a compelling guide to achieving success and fulfillment. Find this book as one of the seventy featured books at Inks and Bindings' booth during the 2024 Los Angeles Festival of Books. Explore additional featured titles from Inks and Bindings on their website at https://inksandbindings.com/ and Tracy Emerick’s other book titles at https://authortracyemerick.com/. Don't miss the chance to meet other acclaimed authors scheduled for book signings under the Inks and Bindings banner by checking out the lineup here: https://tinyurl.com/ynp982dn
JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+1 888-290-5218
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other